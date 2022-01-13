Stable One UI 4.0 update goes live for the Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung’s One UI 4 update train is running at full steam. After updating most of its flagships to Android 12, the company has now turned its attention to its mid-range portfolio. Over the past two weeks, Samsung has rolled out a stable One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 to multiple mid-range phones including the Galaxy A72, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and Galaxy A52 4G. Now one more Samsung mid-ranger is joining the Android 12 party: the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Samsung has started seeding the stable One UI 4.0 update (software version A528BXXU1BUL7) to the Galaxy A52s 5G units in multiple European countries. So far the rollout has gone live in France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Poland, with more markets to follow suit soon. If you own a Galaxy A52s 5G and reside in any of the above markets, keep an eye out for an OTA notification in the coming days. Alternatively, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. Among the usual One UI 4.0 and Android 12 features, the update also brings along January 2022 security patches.

After installing the One UI 4.0 update, the Galaxy A52s 5G users can look forward to many exciting features and changes including a redesigned Quick Settings panel, improved dark mode, new charging effects, revamped home screen widgets, improved multitasking experience, and more. To learn more about One UI 4.0, be sure to check out our full review of Samsung’s latest Android skin.

The Galaxy A52s 5G is an upgraded version of the standard Galaxy A52 5G. It was launched in August last year and offers an updated processor and faster-charging speed. Except for these differences, it’s pretty much the same as the vanilla Galaxy A52 5G.