Samsung rolls out stable One UI 4.0 update with Android 12 to Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

As 2021 nears its grand finale, Samsung is treating owners of the original Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus to a sweet surprise. The company has started rolling out the stable One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 to both devices. This comes shortly after Samsung began seeding the One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S20 FE.

According to user reports on our forums, Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G variant (SM-T976B). The update is currently rolling out in multiple European markets and will likely expand to more markets soon. Note that only the 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is getting the update. We haven’t spotted a stable Android 12 build for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 or Wi-Fi and LTE models of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus yet.

Screenshot credit: XDA Senior Member vogemic

The original Galaxy Z Flip is also being treated to a stable One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12. The update is currently rolling out to both 4G (SM-F700F) and 5G (SM-F707B) variants via software version F700FXXS8FUL8 and F707BXXS6FUL8. It’s only live in a few European countries but we expect the company to expand the rollout to more markets soon. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic OTA rollout, you can check out our tutorial on manually installing the latest Samsung firmware on your device.

One UI 4.0 is a massive update and it brings with it a plethora of features and changes. Notable changes include a redesigned Quick Settings panel, improved dark mode, new charging effects, revamped home screen widgets, improved multitasking experience, and more. To learn more about One UI 4.0, be sure to check out our review of Samsung’s latest Android skin.