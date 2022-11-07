After releasing stable builds of One UI 5 based on Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 series last month, Samsung has now started rolling out the update to the older Galaxy S21 series. The first One UI 5 stable update for the Galaxy S21 series is rolling out to users in Europe, and it should reach other regions in the coming days.

According to recent reports on our forums, Samsung has started seeding the first stable One UI 5 update (software version G99xBXXU5DVJC) to Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 series devices in Europe. The update measures slightly over 2GB and packs the Android security patches for October 2022.

Although we don't have access to the complete changelog at the moment, we believe that the update should include all the changes included in the One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series. These include:

Stackable widget support

Better Samsung Privacy hub

New notifications UI

Recognize text anywhere with OCR

New multitasking gestures

Pro Mode camera helpers

Better accessibility options

Note-taking during calls

Furthermore, One UI 5 also brings a new Maintenance mode to help you hide your data from service technicians during repairs, a new Bixby feature that lets you answer calls with text, a new Modes feature, video wallpaper support on the lockscreen, and more. You can learn more about these features in our hands-on preview of the first One UI 5 beta and Samsung's overview of some of the most noteworthy features in the release.

Although stable One UI 5 is currently available only for the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S21 series in Europe, we expect Samsung to release it for the Snapdragon variant and in more regions over the coming days. If you've received the update on your device, make sure to share your thoughts about it in the comments section below.

Source: XDA forums (1,2)