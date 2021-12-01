Stadia for Android prepares multiple new features including a search feature and stream spectating

Google Stadia for Android is preparing to add multiple new features, including a revamped search bar, stream spectating, a toggle to turn off suggested replies, and more.

Stadia version 3.44 recently rolled out on the Google Play Store and spills the beans (via 9to5Google) on multiple new features that Google is currently working on. The first is an advanced search feature. Currently, the Stadia app offers an experimental “Filter Search” feature that adds a text filter bar to let you quickly search through lists. However, it’s quite limited in terms of functionality. It looks like the app will finally get a proper search function similar to the web version of Stadia. Based on the evidence uncovered by 9to5Google within the Stadia APK, it appears the advanced search bar will let users search the Stadia store, games, add-ons, bundles, and also provide autocomplete suggestions when you begin a search query. It will likely appear at the top alongside the controller, friends, and profile buttons.

9to5Google also found hints of a feature that may allow users to watch livestreams. The feature seems to be quite early in development and there’s not enough info about exactly what it will offer. Finally, it appears that Google is working on adding a new toggle within Stadia’s Privacy options that would allow users to disable the suggested replies. When you’re texting your friends or teammates on Stadia, the Stadia app sometimes provides suggested replies above the text box. These context-based replies are generated based on your conversation history and most recent messages. If you’re not okay with sending your chats to Google’s servers, this upcoming toggle will let you easily opt-out of the feature.

None of the above features are currently live in the Stadia app. We don’t know when Google plans to roll them out to all users. We’ll keep an eye on any further developments and we’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.