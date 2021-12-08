Google Stadia now available on most LG smart TVs

Google’s Stadia game streaming platform has had a rocky history so far, but the past few months have given Stadia players some reasons to stay engaged. Phone Link rolled out in September, turning your smartphone into a touch-screen gamepad for Stadia games, and Google has offered sale after sale on Stadia hardware. The platform’s reach is now expanding even further, as Google is bringing the service to select LG smart TVs.

Starting today, Stadia is available for LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and 6.0, with a new app available in the LG Content Store. Google said in an announcement, “Stadia is free for anyone to access, and now LG Smart TV owners across Stadia’s 22 support countries only need their favorite controller to start playing one of the 200+ games on the Stadia store.” In short, it should work just like Stadia on other TV platforms.

LG is one of the largest TV brands in the United States, with an estimated 12% market share last year — followed only by Vizio, Alcatel/TCL, and Samsung. That’s a substantial potential market for Google, especially considering Stadia doesn’t require anything more than the app installed. You’re probably best off buying a Stadia Controller for the best possible experience, but your phone (or a USB gamepad plugged into your phone) can still act as a controller in a pinch.

Stadia arrived on Android TV in June of this year, so it’s already available on most smart TVs running Android/Google TV, but this is the first time Stadia has expanded to a non-Android TV platform. Stadia isn’t available on Roku, another popular TV platform (which powers most smart TVs sold by TCL/Alcatel), nor can it be found on Samsung’s Tizen-powered TVs. Stadia also isn’t offered on Apple TV, though Apple has made it clear that game streaming services aren’t allowed on the App Store, so that isn’t really up to Google.