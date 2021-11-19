Get a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra for an insanely low $22 right now

Google is currently offering over 70% off on the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle to celebrate Stadia’s second anniversary. The bundle consists of everything you need to kick off your cloud gaming journey, including a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra. In addition, it includes power adapters for both devices.

Stadia Premiere Edition The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle gives you access to everything you need to start your cloud gaming journey, and it's currently available for just $22.22. Buy from Google

The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle usually retails for $79.99 in the US, but it’s currently available for just $22.22. In the UK, the bundle is available for just £19.99, down from its usual price of £69.99. According to 9to5Google, the Stadia second-anniversary offer is also available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. In these regions, the bundle is currently available for €22.22.

At $22.22, the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle offers insanely good value, and it’s a great buy for anyone new to cloud gaming. What makes the deal even better for new users is that Google offers a free one-month Stadia Pro trial, which gives you access to many popular titles like ARK: Survival Evolved, DIRT 5, Control Ultimate Edition, Saints Row IV, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Breakthrough Edition, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, and more. On top of that, Google recently announced that it’s also giving new users 30-minute trials for a couple of games. Following the free trial, you can subscribe to Stadia Pro for $9.99/£8.99 per month.

Note that the Stadia Premiere Edition bundle will be available at the discounted price till stocks last, so make sure you order yours right away. Check out our previous coverage for more information on Google Stadia and the list of games available on the platform.

Will you take advantage of this deal and get yourself a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle? What kind of games are you looking forward to playing on the service? Let us know in the comments section below.