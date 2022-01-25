Google’s Stadia Pro subscription service reaches 50 included games

Google offers its Stadia cloud streaming service with two pricing options: you can just buy the games you want with no recurring access fee (like Steam), or you can sign up for Stadia Pro for 4K streaming and access to some games at no extra cost (somewhat similar to Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus). Starting next month, Stadia Pro will pass a new milestone: 50 games will be available to play at no extra cost.

Stadia itself has around 200 games at this point available to purchase, but there are also some titles that are available to anyone with a Stadia Pro subscription at no available cost. Games cycle in and out of the Stadia Pro list on a regular basis, but once someone redeems a game (and continues paying for Stadia Pro), they can access it forever without buying it. Seven games will be added to Stadia Pro on February 1 — Life Is Strange Remastered, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Merek’s Market, One Hand Clapping, and PHOGS!. Two games will also be leaving Stadia Pro — DIRT 5 and MotoGP 20.

This marks the first time Stadia Pro will include 50 games simultaneously, so if you’ve been thinking about signing up for Stadia Pro, now might be a good time while there are so many titles available to claim. As previously mentioned, you need to keep your subscription active for $9.99/mo to retain access once a game is removed from Stadia Pro. Below are all the games currently available through Stadia Pro.

Stadia Pro games for February 2022 Crayta

Hitman 1

République

Journey to the Savage Planet

AVICII Invector

PixelJunk Raiders

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Floor Kids

Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel 3

Blue Fire

Moonlighter

Terraria

The Darkside Detective

Killer Queen Black

It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains

Epistory – Typing Chronicles

GRIME

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay

Little Big Workshop

Wave Break

Darksiders II

Deathfinitive Edition

ARK: Survival Evolved

Legend of Keepers

Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

Hello Engineer

Cake Bash

Control Ultimate Edition

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

Kemono Heroes

Wavetale

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans!

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition

FORECLOSED

Unto The End

Darksiders III

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge

A Fumble in the Dark

DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders

Life Is Strange Remastered

Life Is Strange Before The Storm Remastered

Cosmic Star Heroine

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles

Merek’s Market

One Hand Clapping

PHOGS!

Google has spent the past few months expanding Stadia’s availability, especially on smart TVs. The service arrived on most LG smart TVs back in December, and the Gaming Hub on upcoming Samsung TVs will feature Stadia alongside other game streaming platforms (like GeForce Now). Google also sold the Stadia Premiere Edition for the super-low price of $22 for a while.

Featured image: Control