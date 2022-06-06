Stage Manager makes managing multiple windows a breeze in macOS Ventura

Apple has just announced a new version of macOS at WWDC 2022, and it’s coming soon to Macs around the world. The new operating system, macOS Ventura, comes with a neat little organization tool called Stage Manager. Activated from Control Center, Stage Manager will smartly organize all your open apps on the side of your screen.

The new utility looks very similar to how Mission Control currently works, but the company has confirmed that they’ll work in concert along with other macOS windowing tools like Spaces. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as long as we get new features that makes it easier for us to get through our day-to-day work. Stage Manager looks very promising as it automatically organizes the running windows by app, while centering the one you’re working on. It also seems to automatically move the app and its accompanying windows to the center as you switch between different programs.

Apple didn’t spend much time talking about Stage Manager but it looks like it’ll also allow you to create multiple groups of the same app. If you want to have two separate instances of Pages or Safari open at the same time, for instance, then it looks like you cando that and also quickly switch between them. Notably, Apple says you can also group windows together when working on specific tasks or projects that require different apps.

Also for the first time, iPadOS will allow you to have overlapping windows thanks to the Stage Manager features. That’s right, Apple is also bringing the Stage Manager feature to iPadOS later this year with which you can do things like resize windows, tuck them away behind other apps, and more. We have a dedicated write up coming up very soon on iPadOS, so be sure to check it out for more detials.

In addition to Stage Manager, the new macOS Ventura brings a bunch of other noteworthy features to table. macOS Ventura along with all the updated features will be available to download this fall as a free software update. The developer beta of macOS Ventura is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, whereas a public beta will be available to Mac users next month.