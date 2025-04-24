Summary Aura Displays Triple Boost 14 Pro lets you use 3 screens with one USB port for efficient multitasking on laptops.

The Triple Boost 14 Pro uses Tri-LinkTM Technology for 3 Full HD screens from one connection.

The lightweight stand costs $469 on preorder with sturdy materials for portability, ideal for mobile professionals.

I used to have a laptop as a daily driver, but that fell apart when I tried to get a multi-monitor setup going. Back then, I preferred to just have a PC with all of the necessary ports rather than finagle with trying to get everything running on a laptop.

Fortunately, since I ditched my laptop-based workstation and went for a PC, it seems that companies have made it easier than ever before to get a multi-monitor setup going on your portable devices. Such is the case with the Triple Boost 14 Pro, which uses proprietary tech to let you broadcast to three HD screens from one USB port. Man, maybe I should get back on that laptop idea.

The Aura Displays Triple Boost 14 Pro adds three screens for a single port

In an emailed press release, Aura Displays showcased its new product, the Triple Boost 14 Pro​​​. It's a foldable stand that you can unfold into three screens, with a blank space in the middle. That blank space is where your laptop sits, so you have a screen on the left, the right, and above. Then, all you have to do is plug it in via one USB port, and you have four times the real estate. Very cool.

Here's what Aura Displays had to say about this cool stand:

As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, laptop users worldwide seek enhanced multitasking capabilities without sacrificing portability. The Triple Boost 14 Pro directly addresses these needs as a revolutionary triple portable monitor solution specifically designed for laptops, eliminating the inconvenience of multiple cables and separate power sources typical in traditional setups. Aura Displays’ proprietary Tri-LinkTM Technology utilizes an advanced SiliconMotion chipset, expertly optimized by the company's engineers to power three FULL-HD high-definition screens seamlessly from one USB connection. This represents a significant leap forward in efficiency and convenience for laptop users demanding extensive screen real estate without compromising mobility.

Each of the screens sits at 14 inches, and Aura Displays states that they're all Full HD. Best of all, the stand itself is made out of sturdy but lightweight materials, meaning you can bring it around with you without worrying about anything breaking. Sounds like a winner to me.

If you want to grab one for yourself, you can preorder a unit from the Aura Displays website. You'd usually have to pay $649 for one of these handy monitor stands, but at the time of writing, there's a 28% off sale that knocks it all the way down to $469. Aura Displays aims to ship out the pre-orders in early May 2025, so you won't have long to wait until it arrives. And if you're on the fence about multiple monitors, check out these reasons why dual-screen laptops are ideal for professionals and multitaskers.