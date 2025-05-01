Disney and Epic Games are doubling down on their massive partnership by having a new Star Wars animated series debut on the Fortnite island.

As we near Star Wars Day on May 4th, the two entertainment companies have revealed that they are bringing more Star Wars goodies to the popular battle royale game, but in the form of a live event.

Not only will players be treated to a brand new tale from a galaxy far, far away, but they will also be able to link their Epic Games accounts with their myDiseny accounts to snag even more surprises.