EA has finally revealed their next Star Wars game, and it looks to be a turn-based experience. On Monday (April. 14), Electronic Arts revealed Star Wars Zero Company on their official website, "a single-player turn-based tactics game"— an adventure and experience starkly different from their previous Star Wars titles in recent memory. While information regarding the new intergalactic foray is scarce, let's break down all we know about Star Wars Zero Company.

EA's Next Star Wars Adventure Is Turn-Based