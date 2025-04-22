Star Wars Outlaws has been finally given a release date for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Fans of the intergalactic open-world title will be able to bring the fun to their upcoming Switch 2 consoles this fall as Ubisoft announced that the game would arrive on September 2nd, 2025, after only being given a vague 2025 release date.

So, what else can fans expect from the forthcoming title on Nintendo's latest console? Don't worry, we got you covered. Here is all the information we have so far about the Star Wars title.

Star Wars Outlaws lands on the Nintendo Switch 2 this fall with additional features