Starbucks partners with Samsung to launch a new range of cases for Galaxy smartphones and earbuds

Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks has partnered with Samsung to launch a new range of cases for the latter’s smartphones and TWS earbuds. The lineup includes cases for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Buds Live. The unique Starbucks-branded cases will go on sale in Samsung’s home market of South Korea starting tomorrow, June 28, via Starbucks’ Naver store and the Starbucks app.

The Samsung X Starbucks case collection includes two cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, one each for the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22, and two for the wireless earbuds. The Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are based on Samsung’s official Silicone Cover with Strap and come in two color/design options — a light green case with a Starbucks badge on a striped strap and a dark green case with a Starbucks receipt printed on a white strap.

The Galaxy S22 Plus case is dark green and features the Starbucks logo with a “Count the stars in your Galaxy” tagline, while the Galaxy S22 case comes in a slightly lighter shade of green with the Starbucks logo.

As shown in the attached screenshots, one of the two Galaxy Buds cases looks pretty much like a standard protective case finished in dark green with the Starbucks logo on the lid. The other case, however, is a bit more unique and is fashioned in the shape of a Starbucks coffee cup with latte art on the lid. These cases are compatible with the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds Live.

All of the aforementioned Starbucks x Samsung cases are made using eco-friendly materials, and they will be available in limited quantities through Starbucks’ app and the Naver store starting June 28. At the moment, we’re not sure if Starbucks or Samsung plan to launch the cases in other markets. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

Source: Starbucks Korea

Via: GSMArena