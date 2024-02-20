Key Takeaways Stardock's customization tools, including Start11 v2 and Fences 5, now run natively on Arm PCs without a performance hit.

Groupy 2 allows you to group together Windows apps inside tabs, making it easier to work on specific projects.

Access to the native Arm versions of these apps requires signing up for Object Desktop Insider at a cost of $39.99 per year.

Windows on Arm keeps picking up steam in the lead-up to the launch of the next generation of Arm PCs, and now, customization options are expanding in a big way. Stardock, the company behind excellent customization tools like Start11 and Fences, is now making its primary tools run natively on Arm PCs, allowing you to make your PC look like anything you want without having to take a big performance hit.

The tools launching native Arm support today are Start11 v2, Fences 5, and Groupy 2, which are some of the headliners of Stardocks's lineup. We recently reviewed Start11 v2 and found it to be a fantastic way to make the most of your Windows 11 Start menu, so being able to use it on an Arm-based PC without the performance impact of emulation can only be good news. Fences is similarly useful, as it lets you organize your desktop icons into dedicated areas to keep them separate, and even create portals to folders on your PC for quick access. Finally, Groupy lets you run almost any Windows app inside a tab, allowing you to group together any apps you need related to a specific project, rather than having to fumble for the right window when you have a lot of apps open.

If you want to access the native Arm versions of these apps, however, you'll have to sign up for Stardock's other new announcement today: Object Desktop Insider. Similar to Microsoft's own preview programs, this is an optional preview program for the entire suite of Stardock apps, so you can test early features before everyone else. To be part of it, you'll need to sign up for the Object Desktop subscription, which costs $39.99 per year, and that's how you'll get the native Arm versions of these apps for now. If you want to buy the apps individually (or already own them), Arm support is coming later.

For now, only these three apps are getting upgraded to run natively on Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs, but there's always a chance other apps like WindowBlinds and Multiplicity will be added in the future. Either way, the starting roster shows promising support for a platform that's looking more rejuvenated than ever in 2024.