Stardock is adding a new app to its portfolio of Windows tools today, and this time, it's all about AI. The new app is DesktopGPT, and as you can probably infer, it's an app that lets you use OpenAI's GPT models, such as GPT-4o Mini and GPT-4 Turbo , directly from your desktop, while also making it easier to get the responses you want.

How DesktopGPT works

Image credit: Stardock

Simply put, DesktopGPT is a search bar that you can bring up at any time over your Windows 11 desktop, providing you quick access to large language models such as those form OpenAI. In this search bar, you can type in any query and get the response from the model as you normally would, just without having to open the ChatGPT website.

The big distinction comes from the fact that the app is designed to speed up the process. DesktopGPT includes templates, quick actions you can trigger that give the GPT models detailed commands that specifically target the kind of response you want. For example, the Reflect template asks the model to carefully consider the pros and cons in a given scenario, and provide a detailed analysis of both sides. What's more, you can create your own templates or modify existing ones to specifically get a certain kind of answer. Templates are quick commands that send longer inputs to the model, making it easier to perfect the responses you get.

Image credit: Stardock

Additionally, DesktopGPT also comes with response modifiers, follow-up actions you can take to refine the result of a previous interaction. For example, you can ask the model to make a response longer, or make it sound more professional. You can also ask it to explain something for you.

Image credit: Stardock

DesktopGPT is available now

DesktopGPT is available starting today as part of the Object Desktop suite from Stardock. The app comes at no additional cost to subscribers. However, unlike other Stardock apps, there are currently no plans to offer the app as a standalone release. If you want access to DesktopGPT, you need to subscribe to Object Desktop.

As a reminder, this suite includes apps such as Start11 v2 (which we highly recommend), ObjectDock, Fences, and much more. You can chekc it out below if you're interested.