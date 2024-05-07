Key Takeaways Stardock's Object Desktop update adds GPT-4 Turbo chatbot to your desktop.

Owners can use hotkeys to access different chatbot models and templates for repetitive tasks.

DesktopGPT is included free with Object Desktop with 75,000 tokens at no additional cost.

These days, it's really easy to use a powerful LLM. There are plenty of services out there where you can talk to an advanced chatbot, and Windows users have a Copilot button mto bring up an assistant whenever they want. But what if you want a GPT-4 Turbo-powered chatbot search bar on your desktop at all times, ready for your input? If this sounds like something you want, Stardock's newest update for Object Desktop does just that with the new DesktopGPT feature.

Object Desktop gives you a GPT-4 Turbo chatbot at your fingertips

This new feature is now available as a beta for all owners of Object Desktop. DesktopGPT adds a GPT-4 Turbo chatbot to your desktop that you can invoke at any time, and if you're a fan of hotkeys, you can use your keyboard to bring it up instead of using your mouse. If you're not a fan of GPT-4 Turbo, DesktopGPT also features a range of different models for you to pick from. The app comes with a few templates you can use to help speed up repetitive tasks, but if none of them fit your fancy, you can simply make your own template to fit your needs.

If you already own Object Desktop, you can get started with this new feature right away at no additional cost. Stardock will also give you 75,000 tokens for free so you can start prompting right away. Right now, Stardock has no plans to release DesktopGPT as a separate app and will stay as a part of Object Desktop for the time being. However, if this is the first time you've heard of Object Desktop, it's well worth a look for its other features; for instance, we found that its ObjeckDock app is a great way to make Windows look more like macOS.