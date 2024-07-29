Key Takeaways Update to Stardock Fences 5.80 brings Windows 11 24H2 support & enhanced desktop right-click menu features.

Enjoy improved Fences configuration panel access & layout changes with the latest update release.

Easily update Fences by selecting "Check for updates" in the configuration panel for new features.

Have you heard of Stardock Fences before? The app may sound like a weird way for sci-fi aliens to designate where their garden is, but in actuality, it's a powerful customization tool that gives you a lot of control over Windows 11. Our editor, João Carrasqueira, gave the app a respectable 8/10 score in his Stardock Fences 5 review, but if you're using Windows 11 version 24H2, the app wasn't designed to work with Microsoft's new additions. Now, Stardock has released an update to bring Fences up to speed, plus a sprinkling of new features for you to enjoy.

Stardock releases Fences 5.80 with Windows 11 24H2 support

As reported on the Stardock blog, the Fences app has now been updated to version 5.80. The main star of this update is the Windows 11 24H2 compatibility, which means you can use the app on the newest Windows machines out there. However, even if you're not on 24H2 yet, there's still a little something for you to enjoy:

New in this release is an improvement to the right-click menu on the desktop, we have elevated the ability to launch the Fences configuration panel from the top layer of the desktop right-click menu for Windows 11. Also updated in this release are changes to the configuration panel with the Backup option moved under Layouts in a new collapsable section.

If you currently own Fences, you can grab the newest update by opening the configuration panel and then selecting "Check for updates." And if you're curious as to what other apps are out there, check out our guide on the best apps for customizing your Windows Start menu.