If you've ever used Windows and thought "this could be better, well, so did a company named Stardock, which has been producing a wide range of tools to enhance the experience for over 20 years. The brand has launched a variety of tools in order to reduce some of the frustrations of Windows with some of its more recent popular offerings, including Start11 and Fences 5.

With that said, the company is now holding a spring sale that takes 25% off some of its popular apps, so if you've been looking to take control of Windows in ways you never thought possible, be sure to take a look at these deals.

What's on sale during Stardock's spring sale?

You'll find a total of nine pieces of software that are on sale, with Groupy 2 and WindowBlind 11 being some of the popular options out of the pack. If you're someone that loves to customize the look of their background with animated images, then DeskScapes 11 is going to be one to pick up as well. You can find all the apps and discounts below.

Groupy 2 Save 25% for a limited time One of the best ways to keep your apps organized. This app allows users to group applications in a universal tab, and can also add tabs for nearly any application. $10 at Stardock

WindowBlinds 11 $15 $20 Save $5 WindowBlinds 11 can change the entire look of your Windows operating system with customization options for the Start menu, taskbar, window frames, and more. $15 at Stardock

The sale runs from March 14 until March 21. Be sure to also check out some of the games that are on sale too, with Stardock taking up to 80% off for a limited time.