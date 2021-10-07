Stardock’s Start11 lets you fix the Start Menu in Windows 11

You know that thing you hate in Windows that you really wish you could change? Right, that thing. That’s the thing that Stardock aims to fix with its wide array of customization products, and Start11 tries to fix the Windows 11 Start Menu. If you’re one of the people that think that the Start Menu in the new OS is bad, you’re in the right place. Having been in beta since August, the Start11 release candidate is now available.

For starters (that’s right; I went there), you can change the Start Menu to either the Windows 7 or Windows 10 design. Sorry, Windows 8 fan.

There are other customization options as well. For example, you can change the taskbar around. you can add textures like fabric, dark wood, carbon fibre, and more. But that’s not all, as you can actually change the taskbar size and change the position.

That’s right; the ability to place the taskbar on the side or top of the screen was removed in Windows 11, and Start11 brings the feature back. You can even put it on different sides on different monitors. It also fixes another big complaint, allowing you to use the Windows 10 context menu when you right-click on the taskbar.

Stardock gained some popularity in this particular area when it released Start8 as a fix for Windows 8. You might recall that Windows 8 was one of the most controversial versions of the OS, killing off the Start Menu completely in favor of a Start Screen, and removing the Start button. Start8 offered a utility to return the Start Menu that everyone was comfortable with.

But Stardock actually has a wide range of customization products that falls under its Object Desktop suite of apps. Groupy is an app that lets you group apps into tabs, similar to Microsoft’s Sets back when that was going to be a thing. Curtains lets you go deeper into customization with theme creation. There’s a lot more, which you can check out here.

The release candidate for Start11 is available now, and you can purchase the product for $4.99. You can check it out here.