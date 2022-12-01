Stardock's newest product is WindowBlinds 11. It lets you skin Windows 10 or 11 in new and cool ways to look like an older version of Windows.

Stardock, the maker of Start11, which is a program that lets you customize Windows 11 in ways Microsoft won't let you, is back with yet another cool app. Launching out of beta is WindowBlinds 11, which can be used to skin Windows 10 or Windows 11 to make it look like Windows XP or Windows 7.

Just as the name of the new app suggests, WindowBlinds 11 lets you personalize your Taskbar, and window title bars (frames) that you see in other applications in a few quick clicks. The app ships with default nostalgic skins that visually look similar to Windows XP's Luna theme, and the Windows 7 Aero effects. You even have full control of the colors, textures, blurs, and transparency of skins and can download additional ones online at WinCustomize.com by using an in-app browser.

On top of that, there's an automatic dark mode and improved DPI support with these skins. And, if you have Start11 installed, you can apply the skins to your Start Menu as well. Stardock says you even can set skins on a per-app basis if you want. Check it out in the video below, but keep in mind support varies based on each skin.

WindowBlinds 11 works great with Windows 11 features like widgets and the tabs in File Explorer and there shouldn't be any compatibility issues. It can be purchased for $19.99 individually, or you can grab it as part of the Stardock Object Desktop suite.

That suite includes other apps that can help you personalize Windows. Fences 4, Curtains, DeskScapes 11, Groupy, and Icon Packager are just a few examples. If you own WindowBlinds 10, you can upgrade for just $10. It is a great way to truly customize Windows 11 and Windows 10 beyond the basic accent colors and simple theme packages that Microsoft offers as default.

Source: Stardock