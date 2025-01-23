Summary Starforge releases sleek Kaiju No. 8 PC towers in limited edition lineup.

Hardware features include Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs.

Company offers PC tie-ins with various anime series and video games.

I've said it several times now on XDA: powerful gaming PCs need cool-looking decor. You can have the mightiest CPU and GPU known to man, but if it's all crammed into a PC case that suits an office better than a battle station, it's a sad sight to see. Fortunately, Starforge is here to save us from depressing gaming PC builds with these sleek cases with exclusive decors from the Kaiju No. 8 anime series.

Starforge shows off its slick Kaiju No. 8 PC towers

In an emailed press release, Starforge gave us a peek at its brand-new Kaiju No. 8 towers. Fans of the anime won't need to wait long until they can grab one for themselves:

The beloved anime series Kaiju No. 8 is the latest addition to Starforge Systems’ limited edition lineup of PCs, which will be available to purchase in February. In addition to the PC, fans will receive a 900x400mm desk mat and 12x18” wall art featuring artwork from the series. [...] Starforge Systems will be rolling out a number of limited edition PCs created in collaboration with popular gaming and anime franchises in early 2025.

These PCs aren't just a pretty face. Under the beautifully designed hood is some seriously powerful hardware, including Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs. And if anime isn't your thing, the company has a range of video game tie-ins, too. For instance, you can grab PCs based around Terraria or Old School Runescape right now. And given how the future of PC gaming is really exciting right now, it's a good time to buy a high-end rig that can play whatever you throw at it.