Gaming PCs are great, but stylish-looking ones are a lot better. When you have a case that looks the part, it can turn your PC from a machine to a setpiece in a room. If you're looking for an upgrade, Starforge Systems and summit1g have teamed up to give you the PC of your dreams

Starforge Systems and summit1g team up to make an amazing gaming PC

Called the Summit line, this limited-edition PC combines a cool aesthetic with power performance. Under the hood, you'll find an Nvidia RTX 4090, an Intel i9-14900K, 64GB of RAM, two 2TB SSDs, and a liquid cooler to keep it all icy. It also comes with a 2-year part warranty, so you don't have to worry about anything breaking on you.

So, how's the performance? Starforge Systems put its own rig to the test and found that, when rendering at 4K, it could get Assassin's Creed: Valhalla at 120FPS, Forza Horizon 5 at 154FPS, and Modern Warfare 2 at 134FPS. And if you're rendering it at something lower, the rig can easily get close to or surpass 200.

And if you really want to make the occasion special, you can opt to have Starforge Systems build your PC on-stream. It's not guaranteed, and it will delay your PC by 7-10 days if you choose to go for it, but if you're accepted, you'll get to see the team put together your next gaming PC live on Twitch

If you're interested, head over to the Starforge Systems website and grab your own.