Starforge Systems has a bunch of new PC accessories for you if you've been hoping to light up your gaming setup. At TwitchCon, the group launched a series of new products. There are new limited edition PC cases, a new aRGB lightbox, and some new UV-printed acrylic inserts that can spice up the look of your gaming rig. Some of the products are now up for sale online.

The highlight of the announcements is the new Limited Edition PC cases. These cases were designed in collaboration with Twitch streamer Silvervale. You'll find the cases in several looks like "Mad Mushroom," "Golden Dragon," "Jellyfish Crossing" and "Clouded Gates." It's the first time that Starforge has launched standalone limited edition custom cases. You can check out the design of these cases below. They're pretty artsy, with bright and vibrant graphics that'll make your friends envy your setup.

Starforge also launched the Starforge Platelight. This is a new aRGB lightbox. It is custom fit for their Voyager PC series, and it has swappable custom acrylics. There's actually a collection of 12 of these inserts, and the artwork is pretty darn neat. The art is inspired by cyberpunk settings, as well as cityscapes, skyscrapers, and other modern settings. You can insert these into the Starforge Platelight to complete your gaming setup even more.

If you're eager to buy these today, you can head over to the Starforge systems website, where most of these products should be listed soon. All of these announcements came during TwitchCon 2023. It's been a busy week there if you're a gamer looking for new hardware like a gaming laptop or a gaming desktop. Earlier in the week, Alienware announced the m18 laptop at the event, featuring AMD'S new Radeon RX 7900M GPU, and the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HZ CPU.