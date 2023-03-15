Just last month, Starlink customers started receiving invitations to a new global roaming plan. Today, the company is going wide with its release, sharing that new and current Starlink customers can now sign up for the global roaming plan that will cost $200 per month. In addition to the global plan, the company is rebranding its Starlink RV service to Starlink Roam, with the new regional roaming plan costing a $150 per month.

Now, none of this is cheap by any means, but it could be one of the best options if you're in an area where cellular internet service doesn't exist. Now, in addition to the monthly service charge, Starlink does charge a one time fee for its hardware, with the most basic satellite coming in at $599.

For those that need just a little more, the company does offer a satellite that can be used while in motion. This more advanced satellite hardware comes in at a much steeper price point of $2,500. If you're unsure whether this service is right for you, first make sure to check the service map, so you can make sure that this will work in your location.

Once you find that out, you can feel just a little more confident knowing that Starlink does offer a 30-day return period for its satellite hardware. Unfortunately, once you're outside that 30 day return window, you're going to be out of luck and the hardware is yours to keep. Also, another thing to note is that while the service used to offer unlimited connectivity, it now has a data cap.

That means if you're a heavy user, you may want to check your current internet service provider bill to see just how much data you use. As for Starlink's data cap, you're going to get 1TB of unrestricted use each month, but once you cross over, your data speeds will be impacted. If still interested, you can check out the links below for more details on how to order.

Source: Starlink, SpaceX (Twitter)