Starlink has been quite busy over the past year, expanding its service and providing more options. Now, it's looking to expand even further, offering its service in areas where the company hasn't officially launched yet. Apparently, this new service isn't advertised on the SpaceX's website, but folks that are on a mailing list are being invited to this new tier of service, giving them the ability try out SpaceX's satellite internet service.

As to how this is being accomplished, the company states that its new 'Global Roaming Service' uses the company's inter-satellite links, allowing vast coverage around the world. The firm also states that the service should be fairly quick with low latency, however, there will also be times with poor or even no connection at all. While we appreciate the company's transparency, this doesn't sound great for $200 per month, but it does state that this type of issue will 'improve dramatically over time.'

As far as pricing, you'll still need to purchase the equipment that costs $599 for the standard Starlink kit. Similar to other plans, the company is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee on the hardware. So if it doesn't work out, you can always get a refund. Although this does mean that countries outside the US will now have access to Starlink, SpaceX does have some disclaimers in its announcement.

First, the company requires all payments to be made in US dollars. Furthermore, those purchasing outside the US will act as the Importer of Record, which means they will need to make sure that the product complies with any customs regulations and legal requirements of the country it is being imported to. Of course, the importer will also be responsible for any and all taxes and custom duties. While this is a global service, it's probably best to double-check the coverage map to ensure that your area will be covered before ordering.

Source: Nathan Owens (Twitter)

Via: Engadget