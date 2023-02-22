Starlink is informing its customers that pricing will either be going up or going down.

Starlink has been quite busy over the past few months, announcing data caps, and also a new global roaming plan that will cost a hefty $200 per month. Now, the company has shared some price changes for its residential service, which could mean you'll be paying more or less, depending on your situation.

As far as the details go, we're looking at a $10 per month increase for customers in a limited capacity area. Customers that are located in an excess capacity area will see a decrease of $20 per month. That brings the pricing of Starlink to $120 per month on the high end, and $90 per month on the low end.

Luckily affected Starlink customers will have some time to make a decision, as the company will not make the changes until April 24, 2024. Those that choose to discontinue the service can receive a refund on their equipment if its within 30 days from when service was started. Those outside that time but within 12 months can receive a partial refund of $250.

Of course, if you're a completely new customer that is signing up for service, you can expect to see the new pricing going forward. From the looks of it, Starlink has been expanding quite rapidly over the past year, adding new services that cater to those that are more mobile and needing service. The firm has introduced satellite internet service for vehicles, boats, and even planes.

While a compelling service, many customers have complained that service speeds have dropped over the past year as well, which could indicate that its reaching capacity in some areas. That could also be the reason the company introduced a data cap in February. Regardless, if you're looking for wireless internet service, it might be a good idea to check your cellular service provider first before being to an option like Starlink.