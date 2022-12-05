Starlink customers can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as the company will not impose a data cap this month.

Last month, Starlink announced that it would impose data caps for its customers in December, limiting them to just 1TB of data per month. Now that December has come, it looks like Starlink has had a slight change of heart, pushing the start date into the new year.

According to Starlink's support page, the data cap will go into effect starting February 2023. The page reads:

To ensure our customer base is not negatively impacted by a small number of users consuming unusually high amounts of data, the Starlink team is implementing a Fair Use policy for Residential customers in the US and Canada and all Business/Maritime customers beginning February 2023.

Like before, nothing changes, with customers starting off with a 1TB bucket of data each billing period. This data will be designated as "Priority Access," and if used during the hours of 7 am and 11 pm, it will count towards the 1TB allotment. Once this data is used, users will still be able to access the internet, but it will be at a reduced speed.

If users go over the 1TB, they can purchase more Priority Access data, priced at 25 cents per GB. For the most part, this shouldn't affect a majority of customers. Starlink states that less than 10 percent of its subscribers managed to hit the 1TB threshold each month.

Starlink has been expanding quite a bit recently, branching out to more areas and providing new ways to connect. Recently, Ookla reported that Starlink speeds had dropped, and this could be due to the number of new users signing up for the service. But, even with the slight dip, it also reported that the median download speed of the service in North America was still at least 60 Mbps, which is still quite good if you're in an area that doesn't offer any other alternatives.

Starlink residential service starts at $110 per month and costs $599 for the equipment. The company also offers services for marine vehicles, airplanes, and vehicles on the move.

Source: Starlink

Via: CNET