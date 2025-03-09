To say my gaming setup is outdated is an understatement. My build is filled with old PC components, some of which are almost a decade old. Meanwhile, the general appearance of my rig betrays the truth that it has been updated and expanded over time with mostly second-hand accessories and components.

But given a chance to start my setup from scratch, what would I do differently? Given the right budget and what I've learned over the years, there's a lot I would change.

7 Matching dual monitors

My current mismatch comes with drawbacks

While there are many ultrawide monitors available on the market, there are reasons I prefer a dual monitor setup over an ultrawide screen. My current setup is less than optimal though, as it includes two mismatched screens — a 27-inch Dell display and a 23-inch Samsung display.

The result of these mismatched displays is not only that I'm a little embarrassed when people share pictures of their well-designed gaming rigs. The differing hardware makes adjusting brightness and warmth inconvenient, with each display having different input methods and levels of brightness at the minimum setting. I also have to prop up my secondary screen on a table mount so that it lines up better with my primary monitor and doesn't cause neck pain.

If I were to start again, I'd get two matching displays so that the display sizes and footprint would be the same. I'd also invest in some monitor mounts to free up extra space on my desk. I could enjoy the benefits of having identical screens that don't require ad-hoc adjustments to try to get them to match up.

6 A mechanical gaming keyboard

I've seen the (literal) light