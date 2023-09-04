Whether you’re in high school or college, you won’t want to miss this year’s limited quantity deals in Dell’s Back-to-School sale. You can save up to $500 on your next laptop, desktop, or monitor, preparing you for a year of learning without breaking the bank.

The Dell back-to-school sale

Ever since it was founded almost 40 years ago, Dell has been known for its fair pricing and quality products, and this is no different today. This year’s Back-to-School sale includes some of Dell’s most popular products, but the best deals to be found are the limited quantity deals that give you the chance to save extra on your hardware.

Big ideas. Bigger impacts. Up to $500 Off Top Limited Quantity Deals

Dell free accidental damage service for students

Alongside the great limited quantity deals available in Dell’s Back-to-School sale, Dell is also offering Accidental Damage Service to eligible students. You can check your student email on the Dell website to see if you are eligible.

Eligible student purchases also come with a donation to Unicef in support of Giga; a global initiative that aims to connect all the world’s schools to the internet by 2030. This means that Dell is supporting students across the world with this year’s sale.

Top limited-quantity Dell laptop deals for students

Source: Dell

Dell laptops are some of the most popular in the world, with millions of units sold worldwide each year. You can pick from Dell’s Inspiron and Latitude laptop ranges and save up to $500 in the Back-to-School sale.

Dell Inspiron 15 and Inspiron 16 deals

You can save up to $220 on a Dell Inspiron 15 or 16 during the Back-to-School sale, but act now; these deals are limited and will be gone when they run out.

Inspiron 15 Inspiron 16 CPU Options AMD: Ryzen 5 5500U, Ryzen 7 5700U Intel: i3-1115G4, i3-1215U, i5-1135G7, i7-1255U AMD: Ryzen 5 7530U, Ryzen 7 7730U Intel: i5-1335U, i7-1360P RAM Options 8GB 3200MHz DDR4, 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 AMD: 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz, 16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz Intel: 16GB LPDDR5 4800MT/s Graphics Card Options AMD: Radeon Shared Graphics Intel: UHD Graphics, Iris Xr Graphics AMD: Radeon Shared Graphics Intel: Iris Xe Graphics, NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB Storage Options 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Display Options 15.6” FHD 1080p 120Hz Display 16” FHD+ 1920 x 1200 60Hz Display, 16” 2.5K 2560 x 1600 300nits Display Operating System Options Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Latitude 3540 and Latitude 5540 deals

Get your hands on a laptop that’s perfect for professional or school work with the Dell Latitude Range. Powerful laptops with plenty of options.

Latitude 3540 Latitude 5540 CPU Options Intel: i5-1335U, i7-1355U Intel: i5-1335U, i5-1340P, i7-1355U, i7-1370P RAM Options 8GB 3200MT/s DDR4, 16GB 3200MT/s DDR4 8GB 3200MT/s DDR4, 16GB 3200MT/s DDR4, 16GB 4800MT/s DDR4 Graphics Card Options Integrated Intel Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics Storage Options 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD Display Options 15.6” FHD 1080p 60Hz Display, 15.6” FHD 1080p Touchscreen Display 15.6” FHD 1080p Display, 15.6” FHD 1080p Touchscreen Display Operating System Options Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro

Top back-to-school limited quantity Dell desktop deals

Desktop computers are great for those who want expandability or a permanent set-up. Dell has a wide range of desktop and all-in-one machines available in its Back-to-School sale, including its OptiPlex and Inspiron ranges.

Dell OptiPlex Micro Form Factor PC deals

Dell’s OptiPlex Micro Form Factor PCs are tiny machines that are ideal for desks without much space. These PCs can be mounted on monitors to keep your desk clean.

Micro Micro Plus CPU Options Intel: i, i5-13500T, Intel: i5-13500T, i7-13700T RAM Options 8GB DDR4, 16GB DDR4 8GB DDR5, 16GB DDR5 Graphics Card Options Integrated Intel Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics Storage Options 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD Operating System Options Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro

Dell Inspiron Small Desktop PC deals

Save up to $300 on an Inspiron Small Desktop PC. Despite their small size, these machines have loads of expansion options and offer a great machine for students and professionals alike.

Inspiron Small Desktop CPU Options Intel: i3-13100, i5-13400 RAM Options 8GB 3200MHz DDR4, 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 Graphics Card Options Integrated Intel Graphics Storage Options 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Operating System Options Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 24 and Inspiron 27 AIO deals

Dell Inspiron 24 and 27 AIOs put everything you need for a desktop PC into a single package. Both of these models are available with or without touchscreens.

Inspiron 24 5415 Inspiron 27 7720 CPU Options AMD: Ryzen 3 7330U, Ryzen 5 7530U Intel: i5-1335U, i7-1355U RAM Options 8GB DDR4, 16GB DDR4 8GB DDR4, 16GB DDR4, 32GB DDR4 Graphics Card Options AMD Radeon™ Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics, NVIDIA MX550 2GB Display Options 23.8” FHD Non-Touch Display, 23.8” FHD Touch Display 27” FHD Non-Touch Display, 27” FHD Touch Display Storage Options 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD Operating System Options Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro

Top limited-quantity Dell monitor deals for students

Dell has long been a leading monitor manufacturer, offering some of the world’s first 4K and 8K monitors for consumers. This makes their range of monitors ideal for regular users and those who use professional software, like Photoshop or Premiere Pro.

Dell 24 and 27 1080p Monitor deals

Pick up a 24” or 27” 1080p monitor that will work perfectly with most modern desktops and laptops. Perfect for extra screen real estate.

24” Monitor SE2422H 27” Monitor SE2722H Display Resolution FHD - 1920 x 1080 FHD - 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 75Hz 75Hz Panel Type VA VA Ports HDMI, VGA HDMI, VGA

Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor deals

Enjoy stunning 4K resolutions with Dell's industry-leading 27” 4K UHD monitor and save $100 with Dell’s Back-to-School sale.

27” 4K Monitor S2721QS Display Resolution 4K - 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 60Hz Ports HDMI, Display 1.2 Panel Type IPS

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor deals

Save $170 and make your games look better than ever before with Dell’s 34” Curved Gaming Monitor. This monitor is great for gaming and professional work.

34” Curved Gaming Monitor S3422DWG Display Resolution WQHD - 3440 x 1440 Refresh Rate DisplayPort - 144Hz, HDMI - 100Hz Response Time 2ms Grey-to-Grey, 1ms MPRT Adaptive Sync AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Other Dell back-to-school deals

Source: Dell

Alongside its limited quantity deals, Dell is also offering a huge range of regular deals in its Back-to-School sale. This means that, even if you miss out on the limited quantity deals you want, you can still bag a bargain and start the next school year right.

You can find discounted desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and even servers in this year’s sale, but it’s worth acting fast to make sure that you get exactly what you want.

Save up to $500 on limited-quantity deals in Dell’s back-to-school sale

Dell’s Back-to-School sale aims to give students the chance to use the best equipment they can for learning. This is especially important in the digital age, with the vast majority of North American schools expecting computerized submissions. Check out Dell’s Limited Quantity Back-to-School deals now.