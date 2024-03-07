Key Takeaways Start11 enhances Windows 11 Start menu and taskbar with customization options missing in the OS.

The app brings back beloved features from older Windows versions and offers new additions like website pinning.

The newest u pdate includes the auto-hide taskbar feature, making it an essential tool for users frustrated by Windows 11 limitations.

It's been a while since Windows 11's release, and yet the Start menu and the taskbar still feel a bit unfinished. There are a few options toggleable on the Start menu and taskbar that were present in modern Windows systems, but strangely missing within Windows 11. Fortunately, the popular Start replacement app, Start11, has stepped up to the plate and delivered what Microsoft hasn't, and it has gotten even better with the addition of auto-hiding the taskbar.

Start11 adds a missing feature to the Windows 11 taskbar

As reported by Windows Central, Start11 has released another update for its app. Start11 originated as a way to allow people to reclaim their Start menu on Windows 11, given that it's missing features present in Windows 10 and earlier. The newest update re-implements the "auto-hide taskbar" feature from previous versions; this will make the taskbar shrink down below the screen when it's not in use and will pop it back up again if you put your cursor around the bottom of the screen.

If this is the first time you've heard of Start11 and you're frustrated with the lack of customization options in Windows 11, it's worth giving the app a try. In recent months, Start 11 has brought back old features and added new ones, such as pinning websites to the Start menu. And while it isn't free, you can still give the demo a try to see if it's up to your speed. Given that there's plenty that Microsoft itself can learn from Start11, there's a very good chance you'll like it.