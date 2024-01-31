Key Takeaways Start11 is a versatile tool to customize and enhance the Windows 11 Start menu, with options to organize and display apps as desired.

The new feature added allows users to conveniently pin websites directly to the Start menu, providing quick access to commonly used online tools.

Start11 v2 also brings performance improvements, such as faster opening of the right-click context menu and enhanced startup speed, along with various bug fixes.

Start11 is an excellent tool to help you overcome the limitations of the Windows 11 Start menu, with customization options aplenty for how you can organize and display your apps. We reviewed Start11 v2 a while back and loved it, and recently, the team at Stardock added a new feature, making it possible to pin websites directly to your Start menu.

It's a small addition all things considered, but being able to pin websites to your Start menu means you can have even faster access to tools you use everyday. In an age where a lot of work tools are on the web, that's actually very helpful. Before, if you wanted to do something like this, you'd have to install a website as an app, which meant opening a new window just for it and giving up the tab interface. This way, you'll open the website normally.

Image credit: Stardock

Performance improvements and a lot of fixes

There are a lot of smaller improvements in this release, too. Stardock has sped up the animation for opening the right-click context menu by 20%, and it added support for swiping up from the bottom of the screen to open the Start menu, making the app usable on tablets and 2-in-1 devices. Other improvements include improved performance at startup and fixes for numerous issues.

As we noted in our review, Start11 v2 is a fantastic way to help you make your computer work better for you. Features like groups, folders, tabs, and the ability to add folders from File Explorer directly to the Start menu make this a very versatile customization app. On top of that, Start11 v2 has a lot of Start menu styles to choose from, so you can go back to the Windows 10 style or something more akin to Windows 7.

The latest round of features comes with version 2.05 of Start11 v2, which you can grab from within the app itself. If you don't have Start11 yet, you can buy a license at Stardock's website.