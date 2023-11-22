Key Takeaways Start11, a Windows 11 Start menu replacement, has added officially supported localization options, making it accessible to more languages around the world.

While there are plenty of Windows 11 Start menu replacements on the market, Start11 is one of the best. While the developers added a lot of great features (like Start11 v2's floating rounded taskbar options), the app lacked officially supported localization options. Fortunately, the Start11 devs have now pushed an update that helps bring the app to more languages around the world.

Start11's new localization options

As per the update notes on Start11's GitHub page (via Windows Central), the app now features the following languages:

English (en)

German (de)

Spanish (sp)

French (fr)

Korean (ko)

Russian (ru)

Portuguese - Brazil (pt-br)

Chinese (Simplified) (zh-cn)

Chinese (Traditional) (zh-tw)

These languages are now "officially supported," and the developers note that they consider the translations to be "final." The update also brings along support for other languages, but the Start11 developers note that these have yet to be finalized and are still a work in progress. While these languages will eventually become officially supported in a future update, the developers have chosen not to announce their inclusion just yet.

Even if you're not interested in additional language support, it's worth updating your copy of Start11 to the latest update. This new patch also introduces bug fixes to repair common issues, ranging from crashes to unwanted feature behaviors. If you've noticed something wrong with your copy of Start11, or you just want it to be more stable, now is a great time to update your copy.

If this is the first time you've heard of Start11, now is a great time to give it a try. The app brings some great customization options to Windows 11, such as new Start menu styles and pinned taskbar folders. And if you want to go back to how things were, you can use Start11 to make Windows 11's Start menu look like Windows 10's.