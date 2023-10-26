Key Takeaways Stardock's Start11 v2 update for Windows 11 and 10 offers three new Start menu styles, including Professional, Launcher, and App styles, with improved customization options.

The update allows users to create tabs in the pinned area of the Start menu, tint icons to match color themes, and pin folders and files directly to the taskbar for quick access.

Start11 v2 also enables easier backup and restoration of configurations, introduces management features for enterprise customers, and is available as a release preview for $5.99 (one-time payment).

Stardock has announced a major update for Start11, its Start menu customization tool for Windows 11 and 10. Start11 v2 adds a ton of new customization options, including new styles for the Start menu, the ability to pin folders to the taskbar, and more to make it even easier to customize Windows 11.

For starters, the new Start menu styles. There are three new styles, called Professional, Launcher, and App styles, all based on the default Windows 11 Start menu, but with some big improvements. The Professional style places the pinned area of the Start menu on one side, with classic Windows 7-style shortcuts on the right, for things like user folders or the control panel. The App Style instead shows the pinned area directly next to the all apps list, so you don't have to navigate to a different page. The Launcher style only shows the pinned area with larger icons, so it's entirely focused on what you choose to add to it.

Some start menu styles also now let you create tabs in the pinned area, so you can group icons associated with a specific task or type. Plus, if you want to follow a color theme, it's now possible to tint thee icons in the Start menu so they all look more in line with each other.

Taskbar customization is also much more interesting now. With Start11 v2, you can pin folders and files directly to the taskbar so you can access them more quickly. Alternatively, you can pin a folder menu, which lets you navigate a folder structure without having to open File Explorer. You can also make it so that Steam games are automatically added to a taskbar folder or a group in the Start menu.

Finally, Start11 makes it easier to backup and restore your configurations so you can get up and running quickly on a new machine or after a reset. For enterprise customers, this update also adds new management features like the ability to lock parts of the Start menu, load a specific configuration at login, and deployment improvements.

Start11 v2 is available as a release preview today, and it costs $5.99 (as a one-time payment) during the release preview period. Typically, the full price has been $9.99 for the final release. If you have Start11 v1 (or subsequent point releases) you can upgrade to Start11 v2 for a one-time fee of $3.99.