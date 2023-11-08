The folks at Stardock have officially launched Start11 v2 out of the release preview stage. This new version of the popular Windows 11 and Windows 10 Start menu customization tool brings many new features. The most interesting ones include the option to round out the taskbar and give it a floating look, but there's a lot more you can enjoy if you think your Windows desktop is looking too boring.

Topping the list of features are the new Start Menu styles. You can pick three different types, either Apps, Professional, or Launcher, and all three are fully customizable. Other than that, this release also adds some new functionality for the taskbar. There's a new folder menu option, where you can pin a folder to the taskbar, without even opening File Explorer, giving you quick access to your favorite files. When you combine that with the new rounded and floating taskbar option, you can get a really fresh look for your Windows install, better than what Microsoft offers through the native settings app. Check it out below, should you be curious.

Close

Capping out the list of features are some quality-of-life things. If you're moving between different PCs and have Start11 on all of them, you'll now get the option to back up and restore settings from a file. Other than that, you should notice that Start11 now has smoother animations when you navigate the Start Menu, better tinting for icons, and options for removing folders from the all apps list. If you have a multi-monitor setup, you'll even get the option to pin files, folders, and folder menus on secondary monitors.

If you didn't already know, Start11 v2 can be purchased today for $6.99. Upgrades from the original version are also available. More information and all the ways to buy are available through Stardock's website.