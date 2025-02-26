The Windows 11 Start menu is often criticized for how rigid and unhelpful it can be, and because of that, a number of alternatives have arisen to make up for those shortcomings. One of my personal favorites is Start11 from Stardock, but that's a paid app, and most people aren't willing to spend money on that kind of software.

Thankfully, if you're a bit more frugal, there are free alternatives out there, too. One of the most popular is OpenShell, an open-source project that aims to bring back classic Start menu designs and features to help improve usability. With that in mind, are you better off using OpenShell for free instead of paying for Start11? Let's take a closer look to find out.

Start11 has a lot more style options

OpenShell is a more focused solution