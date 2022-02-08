Latest StartAllBack beta makes Windows 11 dark mode more consistent

While Windows 11 comes with a few UI improvements, dark mode still isn’t super consistent across the OS especially with some of the legacy elements still available. Thankfully, there are third-party tools trying to fix this, such as StartAllBack. The latest beta version of StartAllBack brings dark mode to even more parts of Windows 11, including the Control Panel.

Microsoft has been trying to move away from the classic Control Panel for years now, and many settings have moved or are being moved to the new Settings app. But if you still want to use the Control Panel. StartAllBack version 3.2.9 – which is only available in beta for now – makes it available in dark mode. All the Control Panel pages have been reworked to be in dark mode, and links have also been tweaked so they follow your theme color instead of always being blue.

Additionally, the file transfer dialog in Windows 11 has also been updated to support dark mode now, bringing that much more consistency to the experience. This is all on top of other parts of Windows 11 that were already available in dark mode thanks to StartAllBack, including the Run dialog and other Windows dialogs such as error and warning messages. These are all things that Microsoft didn’t update yet, so it’s great to see a third-party tool step up to fix those issues.

StartAllBack is a Start menu replacement that debuted last September as a new version of StartIsBack. It’s built from the ground up for Windows 11, and in addition to replacing the Start menu, it can revert changes to File Explorer and more. It also restores some classic applets in the Control Panel, including old-style personalization options, and some options that have been moved to the Settings app in Windows Insider builds. Perhaps most importantly, it has better performance than the default Start menu implementation since it uses fewer resources.

You can download and/or buy the latest stable version of StartAllBack here, with a single license costing $4.99. If you want to try the latest beta, you can download it here.