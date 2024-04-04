Key Takeaways Microsoft doesn't include wanted Start menu features in Windows 11, leading users to seek third-party apps like Start1

StartAllBack users won't receive Windows 11 updates due to reported issues, but a workaround involves uninstalling and renaming the executable.

While Microsoft suggests checking for a new version of StartAllBack, no update is available, but the developer advises on a renaming trick to bypass Windows 11's restriction.

For some reason, Microsoft hasn't been adding the most wanted features to the Windows 11 Start menu. There are plenty of options that Windows 10 users have that seemingly got lost in the move over to Windows 11. As such, Windows 11 users who want more from their Start menu sometimes download third-party applications to enhance it, such as Start11 and StartAllBack. And while people haven't had issues with the latter app, Microsoft has decided that anyone using StartAllBack won't be getting the next Windows 11 update.

As reported by Neowin, users have been encountering an error message when updating Windows 11 with StartAllBack installed. Windows won't let you upgrade Windows, citing StartAllBack as an issue for performance and security.

Of course, this won't stop users from keeping their enhanced Windows 11 Start menu. People found a way to upgrade Windows 11 without sacrificing their favorite customization app; the key is to uninstall StartAllBack, upgrading Windows 11, then reinstalling the app. The key, however, is to rename the executable to not say "StartAllBack" so Windows 11 doesn't catch onto what you're planning.

Microsoft's warning does ask the user to check if a new version of the app is available, but at the time of writing, there is no update to StartAllBack that fixes this issue. However, the developer of the app is aware of the issue, and advises anyone affected by the error to perform the executable renaming trick to get around Windows 11's check.