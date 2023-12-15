Even if you spend hundreds of dollars per month on a great network connection, you're guaranteed to lose some bandwidth using a wireless connection. That's why it's a good idea to use Ethernet whenever possible to maximize your upload and download speeds. Unfortunately, many of the best laptops today don't ship with an Ethernet port, largely because of the port's size demands.

But nearly all laptops have a USB-C port, so some manufacturers work on hubs that can restore Ethernet and USB-A ports to newer laptops. In a market full of great USB-C hubs, the Startech 3-Port USB-C Hub with Ethernet has a few features that make it stand out from the rest. It also has a few flaws that prevent it from being the go-to solution for people looking for an everyday USB-C hub. However, with gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.2 Gen 1 support, it's a great accessory for people who just want networking and data transfer.

Pricing and availability

The Startech 3-Port USB-C hub with Ethernet retails for $69 on Amazon and $57 on Startech's website. A deal at the time of writing brings the price down to $48 on Amazon. The hub is only available in one colorway, with a space gray aluminum finish, a black power cable, and yellow accents. The USB-C hub with Ethernet turns one USB-C port into three USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a micro-USB input for auxiliary power.

What I like

Gigabit Ethernet works great on computers without a jack

USB-A is on the way out, so the Startech hub's selling point is the included gigabit Ethernet port. I've been looking for a way to use Ethernet on my laptops for a while now since the speed differences between wired and wireless connections are so stark. Startech's USB-C hub has been the perfect solution for me, allowing me to use most of my available networking bandwidth. It's also portable, which could come in handy.

Startech's USB-C hub has been the perfect solution for me, allowing me to use most of my available networking bandwidth.

I ran an internet speed test on a MacBook Air and an iMac, seeing the differences between a built-in Ethernet port, a Wi-Fi connection, and Ethernet via the Startech hub.

Wi-Fi Ethernet Startech Hub M3 iMac 356Mbps down, 39Mbps up 940Mbps down, 39Mbps up 929Mbps down, 40Mbps up M2 MacBook Air 180Mbps down, 15Mbps up N/A 915Mbps down, 23 Mbps up

As you can see in the table above, the Startech hub nearly matched the speed of my stock Ethernet port. The hub also crushed the Wi-Fi connection speeds on both machines, and the difference was definitely noticeable in daily use. Just loading sites felt drastically different, but the more noticeable improvements were while uploading and downloading files. I have gigabit home internet — the maximum available in my city — so the Startech hub was able to make the most of my network. However, if you're lucky enough to have faster internet, you might want to pick an adapter that matches your network's maximum speeds.

Just loading sites felt drastically different, but the more noticeable improvements were while uploading and downloading files.

The Startech USB-C hub makes sense for portability and laptops since it's small enough to toss in a bag, but it'll work with desktops and great gaming handhelds. If you really want to get creative. I used the hub to connect my iPhone 15 Pro Max to Ethernet.

Overall, this dock works well, but you'll need a realistic and clear use case for Ethernet to make it worth your money.

The longer cable is a genius design choice

Ethernet isn't the only great thing about this dock, though. It also offers a one-foot-long cable, and I didn't realize how big of a feature this would be until I tried it. Most hubs have short cables, so they dangle from your PC when they're elevated. When connected to accessories, all this extra weight stresses the USB-C port on your devices, which could eventually wear them down over time.

Aside from the durability and longevity benefits, the longer cable on the Startech USB-C hub looks more aesthetically pleasing as well.

By comparison, this USB-C hub has a long enough cable that allows it to lay flat on a desk or surface. I tried it on my Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, comparing the Startech hub to a generic USB-C hub I had lying around. Aside from the durability and longevity benefits, the longer cable on the Startech USB-C hub just looks more aesthetically pleasing.

What I don't like

The USB-A ports don't have a lot of wattage to share

The USB-A ports on the Startech hub are rated for USB 3.2 Gen 1, which promises 5Gbps. It's great for data transfer, but power delivery isn't as impressive. There's just 15W that can be shared between the three ports, which makes the Startech hub more capable of powering accessories than charging standalone devices. You can add an extra 4.5W with a micro-USB input, but it's still a sub-20W output split over three USB-A ports.

There's no passthrough USB-C, and the auxiliary power is micro-USB

This USB-C hub would feel much more complete if it had a USB-C port. I consider at least one USB-C port essential for these kinds of hubs since the USB-C port you use on your host device for the hub will be replaced with a pass-through option. Currently, this hub will only be a good choice for people who specifically need USB-A and Ethernet ports. Otherwise, it's best to choose an all-purpose USB-C hub with more outputs.

Micro-USB is one of the worst and most brittle connectors ever, and it should never be used on new products.

The auxiliary power input is micro-USB, which is a huge shame in 2023. I have a feeling that the hub uses micro-USB to make it clear to end users that it's an input and not an output port, but that's still not an excuse. Micro-USB is one of the worst and most brittle connectors ever, and it should never be used on new products.

Should you buy the Startech USB-C hub with Ethernet?

The Startech 3-Port USB-C hub is a specialized but high-quality addition to any mobile setup. The big appeal here is the gigabit Ethernet port, which I've found works well in a bunch of situations with all kinds of products. It's more difficult than you'd think to find a USB-C hub with a great Ethernet port at a reasonable price point, and Startech gets this part right. If you need what this hub offers, you won't be disappointed. But you might be able to find a more versatile and cheaper USB-C hub at the same or lower price, so the market limits who will love Startech's USB-C hub.