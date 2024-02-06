Surprisingly, it can be difficult to find a great backpack for carrying technology, like computers and other accessories. There are plenty of bags made for holding things like cameras and production equipment, but it took me a while to find a good backpack that can store tons of tech and tools. If you're someone that works in technology, IT, or computer repair, you might have experienced this as well. For people working in those careers, the Startech 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack has all the right storage needed to carry devices, tools, accessories, and more.

As a tech reviewer, I carry a lot with me each day, including two great laptops. I often also bring things like portable monitors, accessories, and chargers. Still, I don't think the Startech Laptop Backpack is for me. It's industry-oriented rather than consumer-first, and it takes someone working in IT or computer repair to truly appreciate the features of this bag. That certainly limits who would be a good fit for the Startech Laptop Backpack. However, if that sounds like you, it'll be tough to find a better option out there.

About this review: Startech sent me a Laptop Backpack for review. It did not have input in this review, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Startech 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack IT backpack A good pick for professionals working in tech 7.5 / 10 $123 $142 Save $19 Startech's 15.6-inch laptop is a durable and ergonomic pack designed for people working in tech. The backpack has a lot of compartments and a built-in accessory case. It's slimmer than its capacity would suggest, and doesn't stick out too much from your back. Plus, it's made out of ballistic nylon and has solid build quality. Pros The built-in accessory pouch is useful and helps for organization

There's a screwdriver pouch on the shoulder straps for quick access

You can fit a lot of tools and tech inside Cons Accessory compartment limits laptop pocket

Function-first design isn't for everyone

Only a small amount of the backpack isn't split into compartments or pockets $123 at Amazon $134 at Startech

Pricing and availability

The Startech Laptop Backpack that I reviewed fits laptops up to 15.6-inches in size. There's also a larger version available that fits up to 17.3-inches and looks very similar to its smaller counterpart. The bag only comes in black, and is available at Amazon and from Startech's website. It retails for around $120 to $140, depending on the retailer and sale. People buying the backpacks for corporate or enterprise use can also enquire about bulk pricing.

Specs

Startech 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack Capacity 27L Material Ballistic Nylon Laptop Pocket Fits up to 15.6-inch laptops Dimensions 12.8 x 16.7 x 8 in Color Black

What I like

The backpack is purpose-built for pros, and it's refreshing

Close

As soon as you start opening up the Startech Laptop Backpack, it's clear that this bag is designed for professionals. Not in the way that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is "professional", though. I'm talking about people who will be bringing this bag with them nearly all hours of the workday, probably in a career such as IT support or computer repair. I mention those professions specifically due to some of the Startech Laptop Backpack's features. For example, there's a clever pouch on the right shoulder strap that can store a tool such as a screwdriver for quick access.

The Startech Laptop Backpack looks poised to handle wear and tear, as it's made of ballistic nylon and features a sturdy top handle.

That convenient pouch is just scratching the surface. The Startech Laptop Backpack looks poised to handle wear and tear, as it's made of ballistic nylon and features a sturdy top handle. There's a main compartment that can hold a portion of the bag's 27 liters of total capacity, but it's mostly split between a bunch of smaller pockets and compartments. The backpack has more pockets than any I've tested, which will be appreciated by people who have to carry a lot of tools and other small parts.

The included storage case adds value and organization

Close

However, the standout feature of the Startech Laptop Backpack is the built-in accessory holder. There's a small, zippered pocket near the bottom of the backpack, and it holds an accessory pouch that is precisely designed to fit inside. I used the organizer to store recording and camera accessories, such as a mirrorless camera, microphone kit, and loose cables and accessories. Velcro walls inside the case can be shifted or removed entirely to suit a user's specific needs. The built-in accessory case is what makes the Startech Laptop Backpack so useful, and such a great value.

The built-in accessory case is what makes the Startech Laptop Backpack so useful, and such a great value.

It might be shocking to hear, but an accessory organizer like this one comes with a price tag upwards of $50 by itself. The build quality, customizable Velcro walls, and elastic strap grid all combine to make Startech's accessory pouch one of the best you'll find. While I used it for camera gear, it could easily be adjusted to hold other types of tech and tools if you prefer. The fact that this is included with the Startech Laptop Backpack, at a total price of around $130, makes the package a steal.

What I don't like

The accessory case limits what you can store in the laptop compartment

You'll want to make sure you have a reason to use the accessory organizer, though, because it does limit other areas of the bag. Aside from the laptop pocket, the bag doesn't have much depth due to the accessory pouch taking up nearly all the bottom of the backpack. That means if you want to carry a few laptops, or something like a tablet or binder, that might be tricky with the Startech Laptop Backpack.

Aside from the laptop pocket, the bag doesn't have much depth due to the accessory pouch taking up nearly all the bottom of the backpack.

I was able to carry an M2 MacBook Air and a Jsaux Portable Dual Monitor in the Startech Laptop Bag. It was a tight fit, especially near the bottom, but it worked. However, both of those devices are on the thinner side, so you might struggle with thicker items.

The compartments, pockets, and slots can be limiting

Looking at the bigger picture, all the pockets and compartments are what makes the Startech Laptop Backpack a niche product. If your daily carry aligns with the layout of the backpack, you'll love it. On the other hand, some users will definitely feel limited by the small amount of open space. The main compartment, sharing space with the accessory organizer, is much smaller than a typical backpack.

Should you buy the Startech Laptop Backpack?

You should buy the Startech Laptop Backpack if:

You want a tech bag with a lot of compartments and pockets

You work in a field like IT support or computer repair

You appreciate the built-in accessory organizer

You should NOT buy the Startech Laptop Backpack if:

You prefer a bag with a lot of open space

You would be fine with a more mainstream backpack

You don't need a built-in accessory organizer

Although I carry a lot of tech products with me on a daily basis, I'm still more of a consumer-level buyer than a corporate or enterprise buyer. However, during my time with the Startech Laptop Backpack, I could clearly see how it would be a game-changer for certain IT support workers and computer repair technicians. It's a niche product, but that's intentional. For people who need something like the Startech Laptop Backpack, it will provide utility that few backpacks offer.