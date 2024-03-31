If you've owned a base-model Mac in the Apple Silicon era, you may have realized that your computer can't natively connect to multiple external displays. While users are certainly losing as a result, DisplayLink is absolutely winning due to Apple's arbitrary display limitations. The software has become much more mainstream, since it circumvents hardware limitations to power multiple external displays. DisplayLink can overcome your Mac's inability to connect with external monitors out of the box, but you'll need a special DisplayLink-certified adapter.

There are plenty of DisplayLink docks and great adapters out there, but StarTech's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is one of the more versatile options in the USB-C hub form factor. It strikes a solid balance between feature set and performance, offering two HDMI outputs, a USB-C port for 100W PD input, and either a USB-C or USB-A host cable. As such, this adapter can be used with basically every computer — Mac, PC, or even Ubuntu systems — as long as it has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Surprisingly, it's still small enough to throw in a bag and use without wall power.

About this review: StarTech sent me the USB-C to dual HDMI adapter for review. It did not have input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter (109B-USBC-HDMI) Great HDMI adapter USB-C, USB-A, and 100W PD support make this adapter flexible 8 / 10 $126 $136 Save $10 StarTech's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is a versatile way to connect devices to two external monitors over a single cable. While the physical cable is USB-C, this adapter includes a tethered USB-C to USB-A adapter. Since it uses DisplayLink, it can connect to laptops that do not officially support two external monitors. To top it off, there's a USB-C port for 100W passthrough power delivery. Pros It's easy to use, and works simply after installing DisplayLink software

The included USB-C input supplies 100W of power delivery

Connects to both USB-C or USB-A computers with included adapter Cons It isn't as compact as competing options

It's an expensive option, especially if you don't need DisplayLink

DisplayLink Manager software needs screen sharing permissions to work $126 at Amazon $127 at Startech

Pricing and availability

StarTech's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter retails for $127 and is available directly from the company's website. It's also available on Amazon, where it retails for $136 and is currently discounted to $126 at the time of writing. The adapter has a gray aluminum finish with a black cable and yellow accent colors. It works with macOS, Windows, Ubuntu, or ChromeOS via either USB-C or USB-A.

Specs

StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter (109B-USBC-HDMI) Connection USB-C or USB-A (with included adapter) Ports 1x USB-C (100W PD), 2x HDMIHDMI USB-C Power Delivery 100W Price $127 Power supply included No Maximum display resolution 4K @ 60Hz each Weight 121g Dimensions 4.4 x 2.4 x 0.6 in. Compatibility Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11; macOS 10.11 - 10.12, 10.14 - 10.15, 11.0, 12.0, 13.0, 14.0; Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04; ChromeOS v55+

What I like

DisplayLink works great over USB-C or USB-A

Close

DisplayLink is a great program that effectively virtualizes extra monitor support through your computer's screen sharing or screen recording function. The StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter requires the DisplayLink Manager software to be installed, and it can be found on the product's page on StarTech's website. You'll need to grant screen sharing permissions for the software, which may be a deal-breaker for some. However, after the initial setup, this StarTech adapter is plug-and-play. You can connect two monitors to the adapter over HDMI and display at resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz refresh rates.

Related This is how DisplayLink virtualizes external displays on base Macs Apple limits how many external displays can be used with base M-series chips, but DisplayLink software can overcome that

However, this adapter's hardware is what makes it unique compared to other devices using DisplayLink software. The ability to connect to both USB-C or USB-A computers is specifically what makes the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter the most versatile we've tested in this form factor. Although all the best Macs use USB-C, older models and PCs can be especially reliant on USB-A. Since this adapter works with systems running OS versions as old as Mac OS X El Capitan and Windows 7, it's entirely possible to use it with a computer only featuring USB-A.

However, this adapter's hardware is what makes it unique compared to other devices using DisplayLink software.

Technically, the StarTech adapter only has a hardwired USB-C connector. To support USB-A machines, there's a tethered USB-C to USB-A converter attached to the accessory. This is still valuable, because third-party USB-C to USB-A converters don't always list which USB specification they use. With this one, you know it supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 and thus works with DisplayLink.

Related Everything you need to know about USB standards, speeds, and port types The USB or universal serial bus is an industry standard that sets specifications for cables and connectors on devices.

The StarTech adapter has a USB-C port for 100W PD

Another hardware advantage the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter has over its competitors is support for 100W power delivery. With the USB-C port, you can supply 100W of power to the adapter. Of that total wattage, 10W will go to the adapter and the remaining 90W can be used to power and charge great laptops over USB. You won't lose a port on your laptop, because one cable can be used to power two monitors and accept charge. The good thing is that if you're not near an outlet, the USB-C to dual HDMI adapter can run off of USB power only.

Another hardware advantage the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter has over its competitors is support for 100W power delivery.

Related Ugreen Nexode Pro review: The best multi-port fast chargers you can buy for MacBooks Ugreen's Nexode Pro series takes advantage of new charging technologies to provide impressive power delivery in a compact form factor.

My only gripe with the USB-C port is its location. It would have made sense to include the USB-C port on the same side of the StarTech adapter as the HDMI ports. By not doing so, the adapter sits awkwardly while HDMI and power cables pull it in opposite directions. I do understand why this move was made, because putting the USB-C port near the HDMI ports would have made the StarTech adapter wider.

What I don't like

It's not as compact or as cheap as alternatives

Close

In terms of functionality, the StarTech adapter is hard to beat. However, if you don't specifically need USB-A support or USB PD support, this adapter might exceed your needs. It costs about $130, which is a lot of money for an adapter. Part of that price includes the aforementioned features that you may or may not need.

However, if you don't specifically need USB-A support or USB PD support, this adapter might exceed your needs.

Competitors, like Plugable's alternative I just reviewed, hit a lower price point and have a smaller form factor while matching the same core feature — and that's DisplayLink functionality. It's worth taking a long look at whether the versatility and extras that the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter includes are worth the premium price.

Should you buy the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter?

Close

You should buy the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter if:

You want an adapter that will work with almost any computer

You need USB-C power delivery for your laptop

You want a DisplayLink adapter that overcomes your base Mac's limitations

You should NOT buy the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter if:

You're looking for the most compact DisplayLink adapter available

You don't need features like USB-A or 100W PD support

You're on a budget and this adapter is outside of your price range

StarTech's USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is for people who need a versatile solution that will work with multiple types of laptops. While most similar adapters terminate in USB-C only, the tethered USB-A adapter makes this one work with basically any computer. Plus, the USB-C port included means you can use this adapter and supply your laptop with 100W of power delivery without losing a port.

This isn't the best DisplayLink adapter for all use cases, since there are smaller ones out there. It's also not the cheapest, at over $100. If price and portability are your main concern, the Plugable USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is probably a better pick. But as far as feature set and versatility are concerned, the StarTech USB-C to dual HDMI adapter is excellent.