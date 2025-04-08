macOS is a deceptively open platform. On the surface, in typical Apple fashion, it can look like an incredibly locked-down system, but there are a lot of tweaks and mods you can do to make it look and feel like you want it to. One such application is Stats, a free and open-source application that can show you all of the important metrics about your Mac in the Menu Bar.

If this sounds familiar, it's quite similar to a paid application called iStat Menus. While I had initially used the trial version of that application, I went searching and found Stats, which is more or less a one-to-one replacement that's completely free. You can install it with Homebrew (brew install stats) or download the application from the official GitHub.

Stats helps me keep a closer eye on my Mac

It tracks basically everything