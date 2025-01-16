Buying a gaming PC can get expensive, especially if you want recent hardware that can last for three to five years without upgrades. With CPU and GPU manufacturers steadily eroding what was once known as the budget segment, saving yourself money can be tempting by opting for the cheapest pre-built PC from Amazon that "looks" okay. This could, however, prove more trouble than it's worth.

Building a gaming PC isn't for everyone, so many users turn to pre-builds for plug-and-play convenience, but many vendors count on fleecing uninformed buyers. With cheap pre-built PCs, you always run the risk of uncertainty, poor quality, overspending, minimal upgradability, and a lack of post-purchase support. The more you know about these risks, the better you can protect yourself against them when buying a pre-built gaming PC.

6 You don't always know what you're getting (into)

Press shuffle and prepare to be surprised

One of the biggest yet surprising concerns when going pre-built is not knowing exactly what you're paying for. I'm talking about basic things like the complete specifications and product names of the components inside the PC you're about to spend your hard-earned money on. You might say that someone buying a pre-built machine doesn't know enough about PC components or isn't willing to get into the details, but the uncertainty can cost you dearly.

Fortunately, the CPU and GPU are shown clearly on the product page of most of these PCs, but if you're curious to know which motherboard, RAM, SSD, PSU, or case the vendor is using for a particular build, you'll hardly get a squeak about that. This makes buying a pre-built the luck of the draw, where you hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Expecting to know what I'm getting is an essential condition when buying anything.

Even if you choose to go with a better-known PC builder like CyberPowerPC or Skytech on Amazon, you can't expect to get every single piece of info about the internal components of the PC. The vendor might be using an 80+ Gold PSU, Gen4 NVMe, or decently-specced RAM, but the problem is that you don't know with certainty if that will be the case before you actually buy the thing.

5 The component quality is usually bad

That's why they're hiding it

Close

Most vendors don't like to be transparent about the components they're using inside their machines because the stuff isn't the best. No one will recommend an off-brand power supply, no-name SSD, or feature-deprived mini-ITX motherboard on a $700-$800 build, which you get in many pre-builds to date. Just spend 10 minutes on Amazon browsing sub-$1000 pre-builds, and you'll struggle to find the RAM speed, SSD specs, motherboard chipset, or even the PSU wattage in some cases.

The pre-built PC business hinges on sourcing cheap and often poor-quality components in bulk and marking up the machine's price, essentially selling you sub-par hardware for a premium. Not all vendors do this, of course, and the biggest pre-build players offer decent value. Still, consumers looking for budget gaming PCs on Amazon and similar marketplaces get taken for a ride by companies you would never have heard of.

If you're choosing the convenience of a pre-build over the benefits of a custom PC, you aren't signing away your right to get your money's worth, are you? That's exactly what cheap pre-build vendors assume you're doing when they configure sub-par PCs masquerading as powerful gaming rigs.