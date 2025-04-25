A successful video game is a difficult thing to measure when you're outside the video game industry looking in. The video game industry has always had a transparency problem, and the inner workings of the business of video games have only become more opaque as it's continued to grow. You can't go look up what it took to make a video game in the same way you can go look up what it took to make last year's blockbuster film.

Open Google and do a cursory search on how much it cost to make Dune: Part Two. You'll easily find that it took $190 million to produce. Do the same with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and you'll find articles talking about how much Warner Bros. lost in revenue, but not exactly the production costs.

We seem to only ever find out how much a video game costs to make if it's accidentally unveiled through court documents or malicious hacks, or in the rare occasion that information is divulged freely. As consumers, we don't have a lot of tools to really determine what was successful or not, or what metrics matter in regard to talking about a video game's success.

We do have SteamDB, a resource that can tell you a number of things, but chiefly it tells you what the most played games are on Steam, and the metric that's talked about quite a bit now, which spawned this whole article, concurrent player numbers. Which, for the unitiated, is the number of players in real time playing a game at any given moment on Steam. I'm not saying it's a completely unhelpful metric to look at. Of course, there's value in knowing how many players are actively engaged in a specific game at any time.

But it is absolutely not the key metric so many people seem to think it is. You'd be wrong to use it as your prime example of why one game is failing and another is a success, commercially or critically, because the bottom line is that concurrent player numbers on Steam do not give you the whole picture.

Steam is just one part of the picture

People play video games on more than just PCs, ya know.

This seems like an obvious point, but if it was obvious, then this whole article wouldn't need to exist. Steam is an avenue through which people play their games, and it only accounts for PC players. Steam is definitely the most popular, and it's definitely what PC players use more than Epic Game Store, or GOG, or any other launcher that you might use to play your games on PC, but it's not the only one.

And that's before getting into the fact that there are millions of people who play their games on consoles. Whether it's a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo device, those player counts are not included in Steam charts. Again, it's an obvious point, because it's right in the name that SteamDB only accounts for Steam. I also want to be clear, I don't think that anyone throwing Steam concurrent numbers around online as a way of showing a game is failing or succeeding is forgetting the fact that consoles aren't included in those numbers.

The issue is that when you do that, you're placing far more weight on those numbers than what's actually there. It might feel like it is sometimes, but Steam is not the be-all-end-all avenue through which people play video games. If you only play your games on a PC, and you only use Steam, the scale of Steam makes it easy to feel like there's nothing outside that bubble, or that what is outside the bubble doesn't hold as much value.

But your feelings don't make it right or true that Steam concurrents are this accurate insight, telling you what games are successful and therefore maybe even good, and what games are unsuccessful and potentially bad.

It's even more useless to look at concurrent player numbers for single-player games

And they're only useful for multiplayer games to a point.