After starting pre-orders in the summer for those in Asia, Valve has announced that Steam Deck consoles will start shipping next month.

In the summer, Valve announced that it would open up pre-orders for its Steam Deck console for those in Asia. The company has now announced that starting next month, it will begin shipping those pre-orders, finally getting Steam Decks into the hands of those eagerly awaiting them.

Starting on December 1, customers who have pre-ordered the console will start receiving emails so that order that be finalized. If this is similar to the procedures in the U.S., that means users will just have to confirm their address or, if necessary, make changes before the product is shipped. The orders will begin shipping out a few weeks later, starting on December 17.

The orders will go out to those in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and will be handled by trusted partner Komodo. In a bit of added news, Komodo will also offer pre-orders for the official Steam Deck dock, which is a great accessory if you're looking to hook up your Steam Deck to an external display. Of course, you don't have to go with the official option, as there are plenty of third-party docks now available.

While there are plenty of handheld game consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Logitech G Cloud, the Steam Deck is one of the most versatile, giving users the ability to expand beyond the console's default capabilities with just a little bit of tinkering. For example, you can install PC games from the Epic Game Store or run emulators for some old-school retro fun.

In October, Valve hit a milestone with its Steam Deck console in the United States, announcing for the first time that you would no longer need a reservation to purchase the handheld console. So, if you've been itching to grab one, you can purchase a device and expect to get it within a couple of weeks.

Source: Steam Deck (Twitter)