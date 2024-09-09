Key Takeaways NonSteamLaunchers adds Ludusavi for automatic non-Steam game save backups on the Steam Deck.

Ludusavi is a helpful save manager that can automatically detect installed games and back up their saves, with no effort required.

Cloud saves for non-Steam games on the Steam Deck are in the works.

Keeping backups of your game saves is always a good idea, just in case something goes wrong. Whether you corrupted the save file or you just accidentally killed off an important NPC, a backup save can come to the rescue. Setting up backup saves for non-Steam games on the Steam Deck is a little tricky, given how they won't play nicely with the Steam Cloud. However, a third-party developer has added a way to automatically back up your non-Steam game saves, and cloud saves are on the way.

NonSteamLaunchers gives the Steam Deck an unofficial backup save feature

As spotted by PC Guide, this handy feature arrived as part of a new update to NonSteamLaunchers. As its name suggests, the tool helps people play games not on Steam on their Steam Decks. Now, it has an extra special feature to make life even easier for people who want to play their non-Steam library on the Deck:

added Ludusavi to be bundled with NSL, this program is very helpful to get your Game Saves back up and running on your Steam Deck, its automatically isntalled [sic] now in the Desktop Version and all of the your game saves are now saved here "/home/deck/NSLGameSaves" ive already added all the setup for you, so there is no need to do anything, every time you install a launcher the NSL script it will auto backup your games. Ive also created a backup of your ludusavi configuration files in case anything gets correupted [sic] or messed up in the same directory as ludusavi.

If you're unfamiliar with Ludusavi, you can check it out on its own GitHub page. It's a save manager that automatically detects when you install games and backs up their save files for you. For the time being, it seems to be a local-only backup, but NonSteamLauncher's dev is working on a way to get cloud saves working with Decky Cloud Save. And if you've never tried third-party apps on your handheld before, be sure to check out the most essential Steam Deck programs and plugins.