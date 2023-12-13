Key Takeaways
- The latest beta update for the Steam Deck makes it easier to manage Steam Workshop mods, with the ability to sort and change load order.
- The update also addresses issues such as refreshing the "Friends who Play" section and reducing black screen flashes.
- The update includes various other fixes and improvements, including the ability to filter Workshop subscriptions by tag name.
The Steam Deck has made a massive splash in the portable gaming scene, but it's not quite perfect. If you're a fan of modding your games, sorting through your Steam Workshop mods on the Steam Deck can be a bit of a hassle. Fortunately, Valve has pushed an update to the Steam Deck beta branch that makes it a lot easier to manage your Steam Workshop files.
The Steam Deck's newest beta update
As announced on Steam Deck news, the newest update to the beta branch introduces some welcome new additions and fixes for the system. However, the real winners of this patch are people who enjoy subscribing to mods through Steam Workshop, as the process has gotten a lot easier to manage on the Steam Deck. Your subscriptions list can now be sorted by different metrics, like their file size or the date they were last updated. You can also disable Workshop mods and change the order they load.
Outside of the Workshop, the patch also fixed some annoying issues. For example, the "Friends who Play" section will now refresh by itself without requiring a client restart, and you'll see fewer black screen flashes when you're playing a Steam Deck game with a custom screen refresh rate.
If you want the full low-down on this beta patch, here are the notes:
General
Reduce the amount of black screen flashes that happen when opening the Steam interface while playing a game with a custom screen refresh rate setting.
Replaced Nearest scaling mode with Pixel, a pseudo-bandlimited filter for upscaling pixel art to non-integer factors without introducing aliasing. Integer scale factors will still be Nearest.
Fixed "Friends who Play" section not refreshing until the client was restarted
Fixed a crash in "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" when switching maps.
Fixed situations causing the Steam client to only download the Windows version of a title and later attempting to run it without Proton.
Reset the HDR Visualization setting to None for all users.
Moved the HDR Visualization setting from Display->Advanced to Developer settings.
Steam Workshop
Re-designed the Workshop subscriptions list (accessible from Game Properties). It now includes the ability to sort by subscription date, last updated, size, name, and load order.
Added ability to change the local load order of Workshop item subscriptions.
Added ability to set the local order based on any Workshop item dependencies (must be set on the Workshop items themselves).
Added ability to disable Workshop item subscriptions, which will hide them from the game.
Added the ability to filter the Workshop subscriptions list by tag name. Use the same search field for filtering items by name.
Show the name of the Workshop item being download in the game's tooltip on the Downloads page.