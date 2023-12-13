Key Takeaways The latest beta update for the Steam Deck makes it easier to manage Steam Workshop mods, with the ability to sort and change load order.

The update also addresses issues such as refreshing the "Friends who Play" section and reducing black screen flashes.

The update includes various other fixes and improvements, including the ability to filter Workshop subscriptions by tag name.

The Steam Deck has made a massive splash in the portable gaming scene, but it's not quite perfect. If you're a fan of modding your games, sorting through your Steam Workshop mods on the Steam Deck can be a bit of a hassle. Fortunately, Valve has pushed an update to the Steam Deck beta branch that makes it a lot easier to manage your Steam Workshop files.

As announced on Steam Deck news, the newest update to the beta branch introduces some welcome new additions and fixes for the system. However, the real winners of this patch are people who enjoy subscribing to mods through Steam Workshop, as the process has gotten a lot easier to manage on the Steam Deck. Your subscriptions list can now be sorted by different metrics, like their file size or the date they were last updated. You can also disable Workshop mods and change the order they load.

Outside of the Workshop, the patch also fixed some annoying issues. For example, the "Friends who Play" section will now refresh by itself without requiring a client restart, and you'll see fewer black screen flashes when you're playing a Steam Deck game with a custom screen refresh rate.

If you want the full low-down on this beta patch, here are the notes: