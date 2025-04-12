For me, the Steam Deck OLED is the best PC gaming handheld you can buy, even among the stiff competition currently on the scene. Still, it's not a perfect device, and the recent reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 has put that on full display. Although the Steam Deck is still a fantastic device, there are a few notes I'd like to see Valve take from the upcoming Switch 2.

Related The 10 biggest improvements that come with the Nintendo Switch 2 The Nintendo Switch 2 improves on its predecessor in every way, but some upgrades stand out more than others

6 Dual USB-C ports are a must

You shouldn't need to choose between power and peripherals

Source: Nintendo

It didn't take long after the Steam Deck was released and kicked off a PC handheld trend for the USB-C connection to start showing issues. It's a capable port, offering power, video output, and data transfer over a single cable. The problem is that you have to handle all of that over a single cable. The Nintendo Switch 2 gives you access to two USB-C ports, and although only one of them supports video output, that second port still gives you a lot of flexibility.

This is something that some PC handhelds have recognized, from the ROG Ally X to the Legion Go S, and Valve should take notes. The problem with only including one USB-C port is power. You can opt for an inexpensive USB-C hub for the Steam Deck, but if you're just connecting a single external accessory, you'll usually choose between power delivery and the external accessory. You shouldn't need to spend $30 to $50 on another hub just to get both.

In addition to an extra USB-C port, the fact that Nintendo split them across the top and bottom of the Switch 2 is great, and I'd love to see that design in a future Steam Deck revision. There's probably a reason that only one of the ports supports video output, however, so it might not be possible for Valve to split the ports across the top and bottom without sacrificing some capabilities.

5 A dock should mean more performance

More power means, well, more power