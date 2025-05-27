Summary A Reddit user built a custom liquid cooling loop on their Steam Deck for no practical advantage.

Modder tweaked AMD SoC to 27W for modest performance gains using a UMAF Runtime Patcher.

Despite improved thermal performance, the Steam Deck with liquid cooling loop loses portability.

There are a lot of easy Steam Deck mods you can do, from swapping out the joysticks and face buttons to replacing the old LCD screen on the original model. But one Reddit user, u/2GGBoy7, took the idea to the extreme by building a fully custom liquid cooling loop for their handheld. It's just as crazy as it sounds. The user took desktop-grade components for a 240mm loop, with a mixture of hardline and flexible tubing, connected everything on a desk, and hacked away at the backplate of the Steam Deck to get the loop inside. A little liquid didn't transform the experience of actually using the Steam Deck, but it sure is interesting.

Custom liquid cooling on the Steam Deck

Why? Why not?