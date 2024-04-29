The Steam Deck is a fantastic handheld gaming console, able to play almost every game you can throw at it. While the Steam Deck runs a Linux-based operating system, the games it plays are written for use on Windows. To get them running, Valve uses a compatibility layer called Proton to translate one to the other. The list of fully-supported games is always growing, but it's likely that some titles will have some issues and that's where customized versions of Proton come in. Once you've picked out a great case and a spare charger, it's time to add a custom version of Proton, so you get the best chance at improving performance on the games you want to play.

What is Proton?

And what does a custom version get me?

Changing the Proton version for a Windows game through Steam.

Proton is a translation layer that makes it possible to run Windows games on Linux without needing to port them to a native version. It does this without needing any work on the user's side, so they can install the games as they are used to and play without knowing how to tweak things. Part of what makes Proton special is its ability to translate Direct3D, the graphics API that Windows uses for games, into Vulkan API calls that Linux can use natively. It also uses a forked version of Wine to translate Windows API calls to POSIX (Portable Operating System Interface) calls and provide alternatives to Windows system services.

Proton is open source, which is important for creating compatibility patches for specific games, and custom versions of Proton. The most well-known custom version is Proton-GE, which has patches and features that the regular version of Proton is missing, while also incorporating the most recent Proton changes from beta versions. It's updated more regularly than the main version of Proton, so the chances the game you want to play is supported are much higher. As it's using beta fixes, there is also a higher chance of more bugs being introduced, but the developer, GloriousEggroll, is pretty good at staying on top of bug fixes and updates.

How to install Proton GE

Switch to Desktop mode on the Steam Deck by holding the power button down, and selecting Switch to Desktop from the menu that appears. Open the Discover app from the bottom left, and search for ProtonUp-QT, then install it. The button that said Install at the top right will change to Launch; click on this to run the program. Click on Add Version at the bottom of the ProtonUp-QT window. The program will default to the latest version of Proton GE. Click on Install to complete the installation. You can also choose any other version of Proton GE or Proton, but we recommend trying the latest version first.

Now you have the latest version of Proton GE installed on your Steam Deck. While ProtonUp-QT won't automatically install the latest versions on its own, you can check every so often and install new versions as they appear. It's time to tell games to start using it, as they won't automatically change which version of Proton they are using.

How to make games use Proton GE

So you get the best performance possible

You can exit Desktop mode now with the large shortcut at the top of the screen. While you can change the Proton version that games use from the desktop, I find it's easier to do in the Steam Deck's game mode. You can do this for every game you install if you prefer, or only if you find you have issues with the version of Proton that Valve automatically picks.

Find the game you want to use Proton GE with, and select the gear icon to open the options menu. From the options menu, select Properties. Select the Compatibility menu from the left side, then the checkbox next to Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool. Then tap on the drop-down menu that currently shows the Proton version the game is using. Select the version of Proton GE you want to use, which will likely be the one with the largest number.

Now you're using the latest version of Proton GE with this game. If you find you have issues with other game titles, like cutscenes that won't play or other bugs, try changing the Proton version that those titles are set to use. Proton is an essential part of being able to run any Windows games on the Steam Deck, and is constantly updated. If you find you have issues that changing the version doesn't fix, you can experiment with older versions, or wait until a fix for your specific issue becomes available.