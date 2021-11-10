Valve delays Steam Deck console release by two months

Valve revealed its Steam Deck gaming console in a surprise announcement earlier this year, which aims to play PC games in a handheld design resembling the Nintendo Switch. There have been many attempts at a handheld gaming PCs in the past, but the backing of Valve and promised integration with Steam have many people excited. Valve originally aimed to start shipping the Steam Deck in December, but now that’s being pushed back.

“The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months,” Valve said in a message to buyers of deposits for the Steam Deck. “We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates. Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping to customers February 2022.”

Valve says that everyone who is already in the pre-order queue for the Steam Deck will keep their place in line, but the the dates for each buyer will shift by around two months. Date estimates for reservations are in the process of being updated for each buyer, so if you pre-ordered a Steam Deck, check your Steam account for the new shipping date.

The Steam Deck is expected to use a custom quad-core CPU with integrated graphics developed by AMD, a 40Whr battery (estimated to provide 2-8 hours of playtime), 16GB of RAM, 64-512GB of storage, a microSD card for adding more space, a USB Type-C port for charging and connecting to external displays, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The initial starting price is still $399 for the 64GB model. Valve also confirmed that the interface being developed for the Steam Deck will replace Steam’s aging ‘Big Picture’ full-screen mode on all platforms, but there’s no word on when that will roll out.